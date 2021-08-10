Russian national Sapega detained in Minsk says feels all right

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk after the emergency landing of an Ryanair flight, said on Tuesday she has no complaints about hear health and feels quite well.

"So far, it is too early to speak about my plans but at the moment I feel much better than on the first days [after the detention]. I am in good spirits and ready to move on," she said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel.

She said she did not think that Belarus’ special services had been behind the emergency landing of the plane. "No," she said. "But I have never been trying to dig into the situation. I am still in this situation and, probably, when it is over, I will need some time to comprehend it and make any sober conclusions. Now I am refraining from thinking about it.".