One in 40 people in the world contracts coronavirus

MOSCOW, August 5. TASS/. The global number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 200.2 mln, according to TASS estimates based on data from governments, experts and the media.

The share of those infected has passed 2.5% of the global population, estimated by the United Nations Population Fund at 7,875,000,000, which means that one in 40 people in the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Five countries account for about half of those infected, including the United States (35.3 mln), India (31.8 mln), Brazil (20 mln), Russia (6.4 mln) and France (6.3 mln).

Western European countries reported a new wave of the coronavirus in the early summer but have managed to stabilize the situation over the past few weeks. In addition, the number of daily cases skyrocketed in North America and Asia in July.

The total coronavirus death toll has passed 4.25 mln, meaning that 2.1% of coronavirus patients have died. The United States accounts for the majority of fatalities (615,000), followed by Brazil (560,000) and India (426,000). The highest mortality rates have been recorded in Yemen (19.5%) and Peru (9.3%).

A coronavirus outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, in central China, in late 2019. Since then, cases of the coronavirus have been reported in almost every country. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.