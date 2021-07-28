Armenia highlights Russia’s role in brokering ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, July 28. /TASS/. An agreement on a ceasefire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was brokered by the commanders of Russia’s peacekeeping forces, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"An agreement on a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been brokered by the commanders of Russia’s peacekeeping forces. The agreement is essentially being implemented," the statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry added that the situation along the border was under control.

The situation on the border between the two countries has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had advanced into Armenia, violating the country's border.