Russians inoculated with registered jabs allowed to visit Hungary, says embassy

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian nationals inoculated with coronavirus vaccines approved for use in Hungary will be able to enter the Central European country without any obligatory quarantine and PCR testing starting on July 27, according to a press statement released by the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow on Tuesday.

"From July 27, 2020, the Hungarian government will allow Russian nationals who hold COVID-19 vaccination certificates to enter the country. In this case, Russian citizens will be able to enter Hungary without any restrictions, without obligatory quarantine and PCR tests, if they have a valid Schengen visa and a vaccination certificate.

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus jab was registered in Hungary and is being used as part of a national vaccination campaign.

According to the embassy, visa issuance procedures have not been changed. However, it will be required to supplement the application with a vaccination certificate.