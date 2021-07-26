Batch of Sputnik Light vaccine to arrive in DPR from Russia on July 28 — head of republic

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on July 28. In total, about 86,000 doses of the vaccine are expected in the DPR, the head of the republic Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"On Wednesday, July 28, the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to the republic with the assistance of the United Russia political party. In total, about 86,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine are expected," he wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, after the arrival, the vaccine will be distributed as soon as possible among the vaccination centers equipped on the basis of healthcare institutions in cities and regions of the republic. 51 centers are ready for opening, said Pushilin. The head of the republic also noted that the arrival of the vaccine makes it possible to continue the vaccination of residents of the republic, recalling that it is being carried out free of charge and voluntarily.

Pushilin expressed gratitude to Russia for the help and support of the republic in fighting the coronavirus.

"Since the DPR faced the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Federation has helped us to contain the spread of the infection and fight it. This is the supply of expensive medical equipment, drugs, test systems and consumables for PCR studies. This is largely thanks to this assistance that we overcome difficulties and we cope with the disease that poses a threat to the health of our citizens," the head of the republic emphasized.

Vaccination against coronavirus infection with the Sputnik V vaccine began in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics on February 1, 2021.