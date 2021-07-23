Baku reports ongoing shootouts at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

BAKU, July 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has reported ongoing shootouts at the border with Armenia.

"Shootouts continue at the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Azerbaijani army units open retaliatory fire to hush the enemy fire," the ministry said on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani defense ministry reported the death of its army officer as a result of sniper fire from the Armenian territory.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12, when Armenia’s defense ministry said that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain works" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border. Since then, the sides have been reporting border incidents now and then.