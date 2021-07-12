CIS observers affirm no violations at Moldova parliamentary elections

CHISINAU, July 12./TASS/. Observers from the CIS Parliamentary Assembly report no violations at Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections in Moldova that could potentially affect their results, Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary-General of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and head of the CIS IPA monitoring mission, said on Monday.

"Members of the mission attended the vote counting and noted that this procedure was held in line with the requirements of the Electoral Code. The CIS observers did not report any violations that could influence the results of the elections," Kobitsky said.

According to him, the voting proceeded in a calm atmosphere. "The mission believes that the election agencies of the Republic of Moldova ensured the conditions for citizens to exercise their right to freely express their will. The mission of the CIS observers concluded that the July 11 elections were held in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Code of the Republic of Moldova and that they were open and competitive," he affirmed.

On Sunday, Moldova held snap parliamentary elections. According to data from the Central Election Commission, after counting 99.58% of the votes, President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity clinched 52.53% of the vote, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists gained 27.36%, while the Sor Party garnered 5.78%. Other parties failed to win enough votes to get it into the national legislature.