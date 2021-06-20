Voter turnout at Armenia's parliamentary polls stands at 49.4% - CEC

YEREVAN, June 20. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday's snap parliamentary elections in Armenia was 49.4% at the end of voting, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

As many as 1,281,174 people took part in the voting.

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. Twenty-five parties and blocs, including acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party and Armenia Alliance, led by the country’s second president Robert Kocharyan, were contesting seats in the national legislature. A party needs to garner at least 5% of the vote to be elected. The threshold for a bloc is 7%. The country has over 2.5 million registered voters. Elections will be valid regardless of the voter turnout.