Voting at Armenia's snap parliamentary polls over

YEREVAN, June 20. /TASS/. Voting at Sunday's early parliamentary elections in Armenia is over, with polling stations being closed at 20:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time).

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the voter turnout was 38.17% three hours before the closing time.

According to observers, the elections were held in a calm atmosphere. Thus, Igor Komarovsky, coordinator of the monitoring mission of the CIS InterpParliamentary Assembly, told TASS no serious violations had been registered by the mission members.

Twenty-five parties and blocs, including acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party and Armenia Alliance, led by the country’s second president Robert Kocharyan, are contesting seats in the national legislature. A party needs to garner at least 5% of the vote to be elected. The threshold for a bloc is 7%. The country has over 2.5 million registered voters. Elections will be valid regardless of the voter turnout.