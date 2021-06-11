Peru's election authority declares Pedro Castillo winner in presidential election

BOGOTA, June 11. /TASS/. Pedro Castillo, representing the left-wing Free Peru party, has been declared winner of the presidential election runoff in the country on Thursday, the country’s election authority said.

So far, about 99.2% of ballots have been counted. A total of 8,800,081 voters (50.198%) supported Castillo. His rival Keiko Fujimori from the right-wing Popular Force party won the support of 8,730,535 voters (49.802%). The turnout was below 75%.

The president-elect will be sworn in for a five-year term on July 28.