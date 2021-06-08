Russian researchers studying possible use of Sputnik V among pregnant women

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Experts are researching the possible use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine among pregnant women, conclusions can be reached in a few weeks, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for embryotoxicity among pregnant women, research was conducted. We tested patients who got vaccinated against COVID-19, and there were patients who were pregnant and did not know that [while getting the vaccine shot]. Right now, we are analyzing all data. And I think we will be able to make conclusions in the next couple of weeks," he said.

The minister pointed out that soon, researchers will begin to analyze the safety of inoculation of children.

