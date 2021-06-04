Tokyo rejects Moscow’s protest over fishing boat incident near Sakhalin

TOKYO, June 4. /TASS/. Japan has rejected the protest which was sent to the Japanese Embassy in Russia earlier over the incident involving Japan’s Eiho Maru No. 172 fishing boat off Sakhalin’s coast, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

"As for the protest of the Russian side, we reject it and demand that the vessel and its crew be urgently released," he said. According to Motegi, Japan has information that the Japanese boat was in the country’s exclusive economic zone when it was detained by Russian border patrol services.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed that it had issued a resolute protest over the Eiho Maru No. 172 incident. The Russian diplomatic agency emphasized that the vessel "was found by Russian border control officers in the Russian exclusive economic zone near the coast of Sakhalin." It did not respond to requests and attempted to flee, resorting to dangerous maneuvres in the process.

The FSB’s Sakhalin Region office reported on May 28 that a Japan-flagged boat was detained in the Sea of Okhotsk when it was attempting to flee. The boat was detained and docked in a port for investigation.