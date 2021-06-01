Covid pandemic became stress test for BRICS — Brazilian foreign minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has become a stress test for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca said Tuesday.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, BRICS demonstrated its durability and continued its operation in 2020 and 2021 in the spirit of efficient and brotherly cooperation between friends," the diplomat said during the meeting of the association’s foreign ministers.

"BRICS is the backbone of Brazil’s foreign policy, which has traditionally advocated the promotion of global peace and development," Franca said, noting that other BRICS members share these goals.

The member states agree that the international order, based on multilateral approaches and consideration of all participants, must be reinforced, the top diplomat said.

The adoption of a separate joint statement on reinforcement and reformation of the global governance system will indicate the association’s ability to act as a united front on key issues of the international agenda, the top diplomat noted.

"We must begin serious talks on global governance and increase the role of developing countries, Franca underscored.