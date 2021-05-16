UN chief says shocked by large numbers of Palestinian civilian casualties

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he is appalled by the number of casualties among Palestinian civilians, including women and children, as a result of Israeli sirstrikes.

"The hostilities have already caused unconscionable death, immense suffering and damage to vital infrastructure. I am appalled by the increasingly large numbers of Palestinian civilian casualties, including many women and children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. I also deplore Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza," he said at an extraordinary online meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

"I am appalled by the attack on a refugee camp in Gaza, in which 10 members of one family were killed. Humanitarian installations must be protected," he stressed.

Safe work of journalists

Guterres has called for ensuring safe work of journalists in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflct.

"Journalists must be allowed to work free of fear and harassment. The destruction of media offices in Gaza is extremely concerning," he said at an extraordinary online meeting of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement on Sunday.

On Saturday, Israel’s airstrike targeted a building in the Gaza Strip that housed offices of several international mass media, including Associated Press. The Israel Defense Forces claimed the building held Hamas military equipment and mass media offices were used as a human shield.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.

According to the latest reports, at least ten Israelis and 202 Palestinians, including 52 children, have been killed.