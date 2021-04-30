Beijing slams Washington’s claim that China, Russia use COVID as infowar tool against US

BEIJING, April 30. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have castigated a statement made by Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, who speculated that Russia and China are using the pandemic for an "informational war" against the West, branding it politicized slander, says Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin.

"Instead of solving the pandemic problem from a scientific standpoint, certain American politicians engage in its politicization," he said, commenting on the US official’s remark. "They put labels on the coronavirus, disseminate false information and seek to unload their own hardships on someone else’s shoulders. They slander other countries."

According to the diplomat, the coronavirus "is the enemy of all mankind, and China is actively fighting the pandemic, while maintaining transparency in relevant matters."

"The US has cutting-edge technologies, but it also has the highest case count. […] Washington must stop politicizing the pandemic issue and make greater efforts on establishing international cooperation in order to counter the coronavirus," Wang Wenbin said.

On Thursday, Berrier claimed that Russia and China allegedly use the pandemic for an "informational war" against the West. According to the US official, Moscow and Beijing do it in order to undermine the governments of Western states.