Putin-Zelensky meeting unlikely as long as sides disagree on agenda, says expert

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. A summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky is unlikely in the near future, because the two sides propose very different agendas, the deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, Vladimir Zharikhin, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The chances such a meeting may take place are very slim, because in the final count it is the meeting’s content, and not the very instance of such an event, that is really important. For the time being the presidents propose conflicting agendas. Zelensky said he wished to discuss an agreement on peace in Donbass, but Putin replied quite reasonably that negotiations with the Donetsk and Lugansk leaders must be conducted first. Russia in this case is a third party, and not a participant."

Zharikhin stressed that Putin emphasized the need for discussing with Ukraine bilateral relations in the first place, but Zelensky, the expert believes, will disagree to focus on the bilateral agenda alone. This is against his policy. The Ukrainian leader needs such a meeting as a means to assert his continued claims that Russia is a party to the Donbass conflict. And against a backdrop of repeated claims that Russia is an "aggressor" it will be "extremely hard" to conduct a constructive dialogue.

Zharikhin speculated that Zelensky might give preliminary consent to Moscow’s agenda only to bring up Donbass settlement issues when the negotiations get underway. Zharikhin recalled that on the eve of the Normandy Quartet’s Paris summit the Ukrainian leader said Kiev was ready to implement the Steinmeier formula, which was one of the main pre-requisites for holding the summit meeting. But at the negotiations proper the Ukrainian president said something very different - Ukraine disagrees with this plan for a settlement of the conflict in the southeast of the country.