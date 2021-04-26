Pashinyan’s faction nominates him for PM to trigger snap election

YEREVAN, April 26. /TASS/. The ruling faction My Step has proposed the candidacy of Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the head of the country’s government, but on May 3, it will not vote for him during a special parliamentary session to trigger a snap election. The faction’s press service made the corresponding statement on Monday.

"Under the rules of the National Assembly [of Armenia], the My Step faction has nominated Nikol Pashinyan for the position of Prime Minister. This process is necessary to dissolve parliament with the aim of holding a snap parliamentary election in June," the statement reads.

Earlier, the press service of the country’s legislative body informed that the issue of electing a new PM after Pashinyan’s resignation will be considered on May 3 during a special session of parliament.

Nikol Pashinyan tendered his resignation on Sunday in order to hold early parliamentary elections in the republic. The politician announced plans to continue fulfilling his duties as the prime minister until the polls. After Pashinyan’s announcement, the government also resigned in accordance with the technical procedure. Pashinyan said he would run for the head of Armenia’s cabinet from the Civil Contract party in the snap election.

On March 18, after holding political consultations with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the leaders of three parliamentary factions, Pashinyan said that early parliamentary elections would take place on June 20. Political experts say that the Pashinyan-led bloc’s main rival will be Armenia’s second president, Robert Kocharyan, who is not affiliated with any political force, but will participate in the elections as the head of a bloc of parties.