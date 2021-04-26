Czech authorities investigate only one version of Vrbetice explosions, says Deputy PM

PRAGUE, April 26. /TASS/. Czech law enforcement agencies investigate only one version of the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice - a foreign intelligence sabotage - First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek said Monday.

Earlier, Czech President Milos Zeman noted that, besides a foreign sabotage, the investigators should also look into ordnance mishandling. He did not rule out that the development of the scandal around the incident may be a game of intelligence agencies.

"As far as I know, there is only one investigation version in the Vrbetice case," Hamacek said. "It involved movement of [foreign intelligence] unit [across the Czech territory]."

On April 17, Czech authorities claimed that Moscow is involved in the 2014 incident, which killed two, and expelled 18 Russian embassy employees, calling them intelligence officers. Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its decisive protest and expelled 20 Czech embassy employees in a reciprocal move.