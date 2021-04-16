Several EU members propose imposing sanctions against certain Russia in support of US

BRUSSELS, April 16. /TASS/. Several members of the European Union are promoting the idea of introducing sanctions against certain Russian citizens for cyber attacks in a sign of solidarity with the United States, a diplomatic source in the permanent mission of an EU member in Brussels told TASS Thursday.

"After the last US package of sanctions was published, the EU concedes that restrictions against Russian citizens responsible for the cyber attacks can be introduced," he said.

The diplomat also pointed out that the SolarWinds intrusion, which is attributed to Russia by the US intelligence community, "also affected European countries".