EU expresses solidarity with new US sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, April 15. /TASS/. EU member states have expressed solidarity with the US over its new sanctions against Russia, a declaration by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell published on Thursday reads.

"The European Union and its Member States express their solidarity with the United States on the impact of malicious cyber activities, notably the SolarWinds cyber operation, which, the United States assesses, has been conducted by the Russian Federation," the statement reads. "The compromise affected governments and businesses worldwide, including in EU Member States."

"We share the concerns of our partners about the increasing number of malicious cyber activities, and are in particular alarmed by the recent increase in activities affecting the security and integrity of information and communication technology (ICT) products and services, which might have systemic effects and cause significant harm to our society, security and economy," the document notes.

"Malicious use of ICTs undermines the benefits that the Internet and the use of ICTs provide to society at large, and shows the readiness of some actors to effectively risk international security and stability," the statement continues.