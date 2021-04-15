Biden signs executive order on possible expansion of sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order, which implies imposing new sanctions against physical and legal entities from Russia for a number of actions that include hostile activities in cyberspace and interference in American elections. The text of the order was published by the White House press service.

The possible reasons for imposing sanctions, which envisage blocking of property and assets on US territory include: malicious cyber-enabled activities; interference in a United States or other foreign government election; actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in the United States or abroad; transnational corruption; assassination, murder, or other unlawful killing of, or infliction of other bodily harm against a United States person or a citizen or national of a United States ally or partner; activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners; as well as actions aimed at avoiding the already imposed US sanctions.

The order also provides for introducing visa restrictions for Russian officials, as well as their relatives.