Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to be available for use in India in May-June

NEW DELHI, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be available for use in India in May-June when imports from Russia begin, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories G. V. Prasad has said.

"The first batches are going to be produced by RDIF (the Russian Direct Investment Fund) and will be imported to India by us," the Times of India quotes Prasad as saying on Thursday. The production of the vaccine in India will kick off in the July-September period.