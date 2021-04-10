Ukraine’s updated blacklist of individual sanctions has 27 names — presidential decree

KIEV, April 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s updated blacklist of individual sanctions mentiones 27 people, including ex-president Viktor Yanukovich, ex-premier Nikolai Azarov, Russian lawmaker Natalya Poklonskaya and Crimean head Sergei Aksyonov.

A decree, signed by President Vladimir Zelensky and published on Friday, authorizes "amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Security Service."

The sanctions-related documents, published on Friday, also mention three new companies, the Russian-based ISS-Soft and two Hong Kong-registered companies, Endless Moonlight and Trading Field.

Among other sanctions-hit individuals are former defense minister Pavel Lebedev, former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka, former National Bank of Ukraine head Igor Sorokin, former science and education minister Dmitry Tabachnik, Ukrainian entrepreneur Sergei Kurchenko, Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin, Crimean State Council chair Vladimir Konstantinov and Lugansk People’s Republic chief Leonid Pasechnik.

The sanctions envisage blocking assets and completely terminating trade operations of sanctions-hit entities. Affected companies will be prohibited from transporting cargo and performing flights on the territory of Ukraine. Their economic and financial liabilities will be frozen.