Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian lawmakers, TV anchors on wanted list

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has added Ukrainian lawmakers from the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), a former prosecutor general and a Ukrainian businessman, as well as an activist and TV anchors to the wanted list on criminal charges, according to the ministry's database.

"Goncharenko Alexey Alekseyevich. Reasons for the search: wanted under a Criminal Code article," the database said.

In addition, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Vitaliy Yarema and businessman Seyar Kurshutov were included in the Russian Interior Ministry database. The latter's information also indicates that he holds Russian citizenship. Several other Ukrainians are wanted, including Ukrainian commander of the volunteer hospital Gennady Druzenko, TV anchors Yanina Sokolova (included by Russia's Federal Service for Financial Monitoring in the list of terrorists and extremists) and Natalia Moseychuk. The law enforcement agencies told TASS that new criminal cases have been opened against the abovementioned persons. The source did not specify the article.

The Investigative Committee earlier reported that criminal cases against lawmaker Goncharenko, Yarema, Kurshutov, who called for the assassination of Russian statesmen, were sent to court for transfer and sentencing in absentia. In addition, criminal cases against Druzenko, who called for violence against captured Russian servicemen, lawmaker Parasyuk and his father, who carried out an attack on the building of the Russian consulate in Lvov in 2016, as well as TV anchors Sokolova and Moseychuk, who called for the murder of Russians, were sent to court.

Earlier, Yarema was charged in absentia for criminal decisions to launch the so-called anti-terrorist operation in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics. In addition, in March 2024, the Investigative Committee opened criminal cases against Druzhenko and Moseychuk under Part 2 of Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Incitement to Hatred or Enmity").