Lukashenko says expects escalation in informational standoff

MINSK, April 5. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Monday that a an informational war is underway and that he expects an escalation in this field.

"An informational war is going on - not a standoff anymore, although I wise it was a standoff. I am concerned that things will get worse in terms of informational conflict," the head of state underscored, according to BelTA.

He pointed out that, in this regard, he picks people for offices that require countering corresponding challenges particularly scrupulously.

"We pick, we distill, maybe, one person from a thousand," he said.

Commenting on the appointment of Vladimir Pertsov as the new Minister of information, Lukashenko said that he observes him personally and knows him well.

"We considered him for various offices. I’d rather not have you drowned in all this bureaucratic mire. I would be very sorry if we lose a good journalist, political scientist and politician, I won’t lie," the head of state said.