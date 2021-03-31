Italy expels two Russian Embassy diplomats.
Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal — media
It is unclear when the navigation at the canal will be restored
Suez Canal Authority lays blame for container ship accident on captain
The investigation establishes those who are responsible for the accident and so designates the sides, which will pay compensation
Kremlin certain most Russians disagree with Navalny’s worldview
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that his worldview is different and atypical to that of Navalny
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Australia slaps sanctions against four Russian companies and one individual
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated that the decision was made in coordination with Canada and aligned with action taken by the UK and European Union
Russian woman gets 12 years behind bars for handing over confidential data to Ukraine
Galina Dovgopolaya was collecting data for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence service about a certain aviation regiment of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
Cyprus greenlights Russian tourists from April 1
Cyprus was closed for Russian tourists since March 21 of the last year, when authorities imposed a ban on international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic
Kremlin reveals how Putin maintains knowledge of German, English
According to the spokesman, the president attends short English courses several times a week
Canada’s sanctions against Russia over Crimea are futile, ignore reality - embassy
The embassy stressed that "there should be no doubt that Crimea is part of Russia"
Russia likely to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by late summer, says Putin
In order to make this happen, some 70% of adult population should get the jab, the president stressed
Construction of Nord Stream 2 to be finalized this year, says Gazprom
The works have been fulfilled by 90-92%, according to Gazprom's chairman
Kremlin spokesman says Navalny’s atypical worldview ‘disgusting’
However, this does not redeem him of responsibility for his deeds, Dmitry Peskov said
Russia’s latest Il-112V military transport plane successfully completes 2nd test flight
The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period
Russia’s Sinitsina and Katsalapov grab world championship gold in ice dance
They received a total score of 221.17 (88.15 for the rhythm dance plus 133.02 for the free dance)
Sputnik V production in EU to take one year after certification, says EU commissioner
It is unlikely to influence the coronavirus situation in European nations, EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton noted
Putin says Russian COVID-19 vaccines are the best in terms of three indicators
The president noted that he is unaware of any serious side effects of using Russia’s COVID-19 vaccines
Putin won’t let US speak with Russia from the position of force — Kremlin
Speaking on whether it was possible to sever diplomatic ties with the US, the spokesman noted that he did not want to speak about "extreme scenarios"
Lebanon to begin Sputnik V vaccination on March 30
First vaccine shots will be administered to employees of the national air carrier
Russia announces roster of national figure skaters for 2021 World Team Trophy
The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Osaka, Japan, between April 15 and 18
Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia
The sanctions list includes 2 individuals, 4 entities
Three Russian nuclear subs surface from under Arctic ice for first time, says Navy chief
A comprehensive Arctic expedition, Umka-2021, is underway in the area of the Franz Josef Land archipelago, the Alexandra Land Island and the adjacent waters with the participation of the Russian Geographical Society, the admiral reported
Sputnik Light registration documents filed with Russian Health Ministry
Specialists will soon examine the vaccine’s quality, safety and efficacy
The Putin Diet: Kremlin unveils the head of state’s culinary preferences
The Russian president enjoys simple dishes but avoids baked goods, according to his press secretary
Russia’s Mishina and Galliamov win World Championship gold in pairs figure skating
The athletes received 227.59 points in total for their short program and free skate
Russian women swept podium at World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
They managed to maintain the maximum quota for the upcoming Olympic Games
Kremlin says no world leader has relations with Putin like Berlusconi, Schroeder had
Putin had friendly meetings with them in various formats, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Press review: US return to dialogue with Russia and impact of Suez Canal blockage
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 29
Russian Tu-142 planes escorted by Norwegian, British fighter jets over northern seas
The flight duration was around 11 hours, according to the press service of the Russian Northern Fleet
Russia to choose policy on US after analyzing actions of its administration, says Kremlin
According to the spokesman, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has not informed the president about the current state of relations with Washington so far. Peskov added that there are constant reports by the Foreign Ministry and specialized agencies
French mayor pre-orders Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for resort city
Speaking on BFMTV, the Nice mayor said that he expected the jab to get approval from the European Medicines Agency in June
Russian runner Gulyayeva is most tested national athlete for doping in 2021
The runner underwent RUSADA’s four doping-control tests in the January-February period
No precedents of engaging foreign doctors in treatment of inmates in Russia, Kremlin says
The spokesman commented on proposals to allow German doctors access to blogger Alexey Navalny
Ukrainian national planned to pass parts of S-300 system to Kiev - FSB
The Moscow City Court earlier sentenced Vasily Vasilenko to 12 years in a high security penal colony
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers perform flight over Barents, Norwegian seas
The duration of the flight was over eight hours, according to the top brass
Kremlin: Negotiation format between Putin, Macron, Merkel to be specified later
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that it was not set up as a Normandy Four event
Russia to create united database of foreigners residing in the country
The digital profile will include information on the legal status of the foreign citizen who arrived in Russia, their biometric data, as well as their place of residence and work
Putin holds video conference with leaders of France, Germany
The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya
Russian security chief warns US would be to blame for ‘tough days’ with Moscow
Nikolai Patrushev stressed that Russia had not taken any hostile steps against the United States
Belarusian prosecutor’s office opens terror preparations case against Tikhanovskaya
Prosecutor-General Andrei Shved stated that "the aforesaid persons several days ago tried to stage explosions and arsons in the capital and other cities"
Regions not under Damascus control in most dire straits — senior Russian diplomat
Western nations are politicizing issues of humanitarian assistance to Syria and are openly discriminating Damascus-controlled territories, the deputy foreign minister said
Putin signs decree to draft over 130,000 conscripts into Russian Army in spring
In the spring of 2020, Russia drafted 135,000 conscripts
