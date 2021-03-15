China documents five imported COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, March 15. /TASS/. China has documented five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, all of them imported, China’s National Health Commission informed on Monday, adding that 13 patients have been discharged from hospitals and no deaths have been recorded in the past day.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has documented 5,146 COVID-19 cases among those arriving from abroad, 4,975 patients have recovered, 171 are currently receiving treatment and none have died.

According to the official data, 90,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in mainland China since the start of the pandemic, 4,636 people have died, and 85,238 have recovered. There are 175 active cases of the disease in total.

Since early April 2020, China has documented asymptomatic cases in a separate statistic. In the past 24 hours, nine asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 have been documented in China. Currently, there are 265 patients without any symptoms under supervision in China, all of them arrived from abroad.