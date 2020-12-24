Trump pardons ex-head of his campaign headquarters Manafort, ex-adviser Stone

WASHINGTON, December 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump pardoned 26 citizens on Wednesday, including ex-head of his campaign headquarters Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone. This is according to a statement released by the press service of the White House.

In addition, the sentences for three other individuals were partially or fully commuted. Among those who have been pardoned is Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Charles Kushner was convicted of filing false tax returns.

Manafort joined Trump's campaign headquarters in March 2016, headed it in June, but was fired in August after Ukraine accused him of illegally receiving large sums of money in 2007-2012.

On March 8, 2019, the court in Alexandria, Virginia, sentenced Manafort to almost four years in prison for violations of tax and banking laws and hiding foreign bank accounts.

On March 13, 2019, a Washington court sentenced him to three years and six months in prison for perjury and non-compliance with lobbying laws. In May 2020, Manafort was released from prison in Pennsylvania due to the pandemic. He was allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

Officials of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US elections, accused Roger Stone of contacting WikiLeaks in an attempt to get documents that could have damaged Hillary Clinton, Trump's rival in the previous campaign

On Tuesday, Donald Trump pardoned 15 people and reduced sentences for five more citizens partially or completely. Among those pardoned is former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. In addition, the list includes a Dutch citizen Alex van der Zwaan, who was charged with perjury as part of the investigation by Special Counsel Mueller.