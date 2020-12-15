Nearly 40,000 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh

"Today 566 people were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. <...> More than 39,700 refugees have returned to their places of residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry stated.

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. More than 39,700 refugees have come back home in Nagorno-Karabakh since the combat actions ended in the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia’s peacekeepers are in Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the agreements confirmed by the November 9 joint statement on a full ceasefire in the region made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is comprised of units from the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.

The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in the area of Stepanakert, the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock.