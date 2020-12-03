Attempts to undermine election in Venezuela directed at destabilization, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Calls to boycott the upcoming election to Venezuela’s National Assembly (a unicameral parliament) indicate that some forces are interested in maintaining instability in this Latin American country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The calls not to recognize or boycott the upcoming election cause regrets. Let’s be honest, the election in Venezuela is a political reality, it makes no sense to ignore it. Those who try to undermine a legitimate electoral process are interested in maintaining instability and conserving the failed ‘Guaido project’," the diplomat said.

According to her, the Russian Federation proceeds from the fact that the election is the most effective and democratic way of settling the current contradictions in Venezuela. She pointed out that Russia hopes that the newly elected parliament will become a site for a constructive dialogue on the future of this country. "I will reiterate that people of Venezuela have grown tired of political provocations, attempts of coup d’etat and firmly support the resolution of the crisis by means of the constitutional electoral process," the spokeswoman added.

"We urge all countries who are truly interested in the internal settling in Venezuela not to interfere with the exercise of right of the Venezuelans to elect their representatives to the National Assembly and independently determine paths of development of their country," she concluded.

The election to the Venezuelan National Assembly will take place on December 6. Russia’s delegation of observers will include representatives of the State Duma parliamentary fractions.