Turkey, Russia sign agreement to set up joint center for Nagorno-Karabakh

ANKARA, December 1. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia have concluded an agreement to set up a joint center for monitoring ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Negotiations have been completed on the technical details concerning the basics and principles of operation of a joint Turkish-Russian center. An agreement has been signed. The necessary work is underway for the center to go operational as soon as possible," the communique says.

The Turkish side did not disclose any details of the concluded agreement.

On November 9, Russian President Putin, President of Azerbaijan Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.

On November 11, Russia and Turkey agreed to create the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring center. The memorandum was signed following videoconference talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.