Wisconsin governor certifies Biden’s win in battleground state

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. Governor of US battleground state of Wisconsin Tony Evers on Monday certified the US presidential election results, confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

"Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Evers wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, Ann Jacobs, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, signed off on the results of the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties. So, Biden will get 10 electoral votes.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. Major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender Joe Biden has presumptively won the presidential election, securing over 270 electoral votes. Incumbent US President Donald Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

Last week, the US General Services Administration acknowledged Biden’s win, formally informing him that they are ready to transfer the budget funds required to begin the transition process in the run-up to his inauguration. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20.