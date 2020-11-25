Kremlin believes Donbass situation won’t flare up following Nagorno-Karabakh events

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not offer any reason to expect a flare-up in Donbass, another region in the post-Soviet space, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated to journalists on Wednesday.

Answering a question whether the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh gives reason to expect an aggravation of the situation in Donbass as well as attempts by Kiev to regain control over the region, the Kremlin representative said: "It doesn’t."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.