G20 leaders pledge to work on fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

TASS, November 22. Leaders of G20 economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, Reuters reported citing a draft G20 communique.

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters.

"We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good," the G20 leaders state in the draft document.

Besides that G20 leaders commit "to advancing global pandemic preparedness, prevention, detection, and response" and "to the continued sharing of timely, transparent, and standardized data and information".

The G20 summit, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is held online on November 21-22. The meeting’s participants will particularly discuss ways to restore economic growth in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to coronavirus-related issues, a number of other topics are on the agenda, in particular, innovations, strengthening the health sector, and support for the most vulnerable groups in society.

This year, the G20 countries have already taken a number of measures to counter the consequences of the pandemic. In particular, they decided to invest $21 billion in the global health system to support the production and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. G20 countries also allocated $11 trillion on the recovery of the global economy.