Number of COVID-19 infections in Africa surpasses 2 mln

PRETORIA, November 19. /TASS/. The number of the coronavirus infections in Africa has surpassed 2 mln, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a public health agency of the African Union, reported on Thursday.

The agency reported that the milestone of 2 mln infections was reached and surpassed. The data obtained show that the continent may face the danger of the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus. "We don’t know how high the second peak will come," director of the agency, John Nkengasong said earlier. The first coronavirus infection in Africa was detected on February 27 in Nigeria.

In all, 1.6 mln people have recovered, over 48,000 died. The highest number of infections and fatalities in Africa was recorded in South Africa - 752,269 and 20,314, respectively.