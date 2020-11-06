Biden takes lead over Trump in two more states, only one needed for victory

Considering that the US media predictions already awarded Biden with 264 electoral votes out of 270 needed, he only needs to win in either of these two states: Georgia will provide Biden with 16 votes, while Pennsylvania is worth 20 votes. Winning over Nevada is also an option, as it will provide the required 6 electoral votes.

The incumbent president Donald Trump reportedly has 214 votes, but he can still win, if he wins in all five states where ballots are still being counted.

Minimal breakaway

According to Fox News, Biden leads over Trump by only 1,000 votes in Georgia, where 99% of ballots have been counted. Just Thursday, Trump had an advantage of 5,000 votes in this state.

The difference in Pennsylvania (98% of ballots counted) is more significant: about 6,800 votes, while difference in Nevada is even higher and stands at about 11,400 votes with 84% of ballots counted.

A number of US media already named Biden a winner in Arizona (11 votes), but Trump is certain he will win this traditionally-republican state. Arizona still has about 10% of ballots to count, but Trump lags behind by over 47,000 votes there.

Trump won’t give up

Speaking in Delaware Thursday, Biden stated he is certain he is about to win and called on the Americans to wait a little longer until all votes are counted, adding that he and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris are very pleased with the situation.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House, Trump stated it is him who actually won if "legally cast" ballots are counted. He stated that he would not allow the Dems to steal the victory from him. He refuses to recognize defeat in a number of states, where Biden took the lead. Trump’s campaign already claimed numerous violations in Nevada and Pennsylvania and set up a hotline line for reports of such facts.