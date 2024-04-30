Another Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. One more Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.

"At about 6:15 p.m. Moscow time (3:15 p.m. GMT) on April 30, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Belgorod Region," it said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported downing of three Ukrainian drones.