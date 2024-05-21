Military exercise on preparation, use of tactical nuclear weapons kicks off in Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The first stage of the military exercise on the practice of preparation and use of tactical nuclear weapons started in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"Under the order of the commander-in-chief, a military exercise involving practice of preparation and use of tactical nuclear weapons started in the Southern military district under the supervision of the General Staff," the ministry said.

During the exercise, missile forces practice preparation for the use of Iskander tactical missile systems, while the aviation will equip aviation weapons, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles with special payloads and will head to their patrolling area.

The ministry underscored that the exercise takes place in response to the provocative statements made by Western officials and aim to maintain response readiness and ensure national sovereignty.