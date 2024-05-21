SCO countries see Western attempts to take control of Eurasia — Lavrov

ASTANA, May 21. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have taken note of the US-led collective West’s attempts to take Eurasia under control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Attempts <...> by the US-led collective West to take the entire Eurasian continent under control are obvious, and we talked about it today," he said following a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to Lavrov, NATO and EU officials are seeking to introduce their institutions in Eurasia and make the countries of the region obey their rules. He noted that Western institutions were "luring" Eurasian nations into anti-Russian activities in the fields of economy and security.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that all member states realized the need to step up the activities of the SCO and its partners, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), among others. "The goal of developing common approaches to ensuring Eurasian security and Eurasian cooperation through the efforts of the continent’s countries is highly relevant," the Russian foreign minister stressed.