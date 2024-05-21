Russian MP calls for responding to Ukraine’s drone attack by offensive on battlefield

KRASNODAR, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s response to Ukraine’s drone attacks on civilian facilities in Russia should be an offensive in the zone of the special military operation, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"Of course, our response to this should be an offensive, <…> increased activity on the battlefield. We must consolidate efforts to ensure that no attacks on either the Krasnodar Region or the Belgorod Region or any other Russian region are possible," Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), said.

According to Zatulin, Ukraine and its Western sponsors want to continue hostilities as long as possible in a bid to inflict as much damage on Russia as they can. The Russia side, on the contrary, is doing its best to minimize losses and damage by diplomatic, political and other means.

He did not rule that companies sustaining losses from Ukrainian drone attacks may file a collective damage claim against Ukraine.

Over the past week alone, the Ukrainian side staged several drone attacks on the Krasnodar Region. Thus, according to the Russian defense ministry, as many as 57 Ukrainian drones were shot down over it in the night of May 19. Six drones dropped in the territory of an oil refinery in the Sinyagivsky district, disrupting its operation.

On May 17, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Tuapse with two drones. One of them caused a fire at an oil refinery. On the same day, the Kiev regime’s drone attack on civilian facilities in Novorossyisk was foiled. According to the Russian defense ministry, forty-four Ukrainian drones were either destroyed or intercepted over the Krasnodar Region.