BRATISLAVA, May 21. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot in an assassination attempt on May 15, is conscious and capable of communicating with the people around him, said the administration of the Banska Bystrica hospital where the premier is being treated.

"The prime minister underwent an abdominal computed tomography scan during a medical consultation this morning. Meanwhile, other procedures are being implemented to improve his condition. The patient is conscious, communicating [with his entourage]," the administration wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer who attacked the prime minister, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Robert Fico took office as Slovak prime minister on October 25, 2023. Earlier, he served as prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.