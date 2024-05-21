Anything that comes out of Swiss conference on Ukraine trifling without Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Whatever decisions come out of the conference on Ukraine, which the Swiss authorities plan to hold on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort, will be "null and void," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"The ‘conference’ on Ukraine in Switzerland is just around the corner," Medvedev stated on his X (formerly Twitter) social network account. "Clearly, the outcome of this get-together will be null and void: peace talks are never held with just one party to the conflict."
As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern has invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries.
According to the country's authorities, Russia has not been invited at this point. Russia is not going to participate in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, or in any other events on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Commenting on these plans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that this conference is "a path to nowhere" and Moscow doesn’t see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue.