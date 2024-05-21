Anything that comes out of Swiss conference on Ukraine trifling without Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Whatever decisions come out of the conference on Ukraine, which the Swiss authorities plan to hold on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort, will be "null and void," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"The ‘conference’ on Ukraine in Switzerland is just around the corner," Medvedev stated on his X (formerly Twitter) social network account. "Clearly, the outcome of this get-together will be null and void: peace talks are never held with just one party to the conflict."