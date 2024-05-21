20 Russians killed, 115 injured over week due to Ukrainian shelling of border regions

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. A total of 20 civilians were killed and 115 injured due to Ukrainian shelling of Russian settlements bordering Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Over the past week, 135 civilians suffered from Nazi shelling: 115 people were wounded, including seven minors, 20 people were killed, including one child," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The diplomat said that in total, the Ukrainian armed forces fired at least 2,109 rounds of ammunition at civilian targets in Russia’s frontline areas last week. "We are forced to note an increase in the targeted Ukrainian attacks against civilian targets in the Russian frontline regions. Every day, the Ukrainian military fires over 300 munitions at peaceful territories. The deliberate targets of shelling and attacks are places where civilians gather, civilian public and private transport, bus stops, medical facilities, private and multi-story residential buildings and infrastructure facilities," he pointed out.

Miroshnik also said that the enemy massively used foreign-made weapons for attacks: rockets of Czech, Turkish and American production, ammunition for dropping from drones produced by EU member states, as well as American long-range ATACMS missiles.