Putin discusses expansion of cooperation with Tashkent over phone with Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, May 21. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have had a telephone conversation focused on future expansion of cooperation and strengthening of partnership between Moscow and Tashkent, the press service of the Uzbek leader reported.

"On May 21, a telephone conversation between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin took place. Issues of future expansion of the Uzbek-Russian multi-faceted cooperation, strengthening of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and friendship were considered," according to the report published on Mirziyoyev’s website.

Presidents of the countries particularly focused on boosting trade turnover volumes and implementation of cooperation projects by leading enterprises, the press service added. They also discussed the progress of implementation of agreements reached at top-level meetings, as well as the schedule of upcoming bilateral events, the report said.

The press service of the Kremlin said earlier that Putin’s upcoming state visit to Uzbekistan was also discussed by the two presidents.