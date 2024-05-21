Envoy to Russia preaches patience in Raisi helicopter crash investigation

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Iran must complete the investigation into the crash of the helicopter carrying the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in order to draw any conclusions about its causes, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"Naturally, we will see the matter and the investigation through to the end. Needless to say, the Islamic Republic of Iran and relevant ministries and agencies have already begun the investigation. And, of course, they will have a clear report and this report will be submitted to the supreme leader as well as to the people of Iran," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Only at the conclusion of the investigation can we determine whether what happened was because of poor weather, whether it was just an accident or something else entirely. Right now we must be patient," the diplomat stressed. "Naturally, this issue will be investigated until the end. And in due time we will make the necessary decisions on this matter," he added.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Among those on board were Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz. A commission was created to investigate the causes of the catastrophe. Vice President Mohsen Mansouri became Iran’s interim president. The election has been slated for June 28.