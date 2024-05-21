Szijjarto calls 'crazy' statements by European politicians about sending troops to Ukraine

TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto considers statements by European politicians about sending military personnel to Ukraine crazy and dangerous.

Just one look at the European political arena is enough to see more and more crazy statements made by leading politicians in Europe, he said, noting that such statements were becoming ever more dangerous and increasing the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. European leaders can often be heard talking about European or NATO military in Ukraine, Szijjarto stressed.

He believes that "everything must be done in order to avoid any kind of direct confrontation between NATO and Russia."

While speaking about the danger of such a development, the Hungarian foreign minister emphasized the fact that the Hungarian military would by no means take part in such actions. No such actions will be carried out from the territory of Hungary and not a eurocent of Hungarian taxpayers would be spent on this, he vowed.

French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the British magazine The Economist mentioned the possibility of considering sending troops to Ukraine, if Kiev requested such a move and if Russian forces managed to break through the frontline. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitriy Peskov told the media that Macron’s words signaled an unprecedented surge of tensions. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the French military would inevitably become targets of the Russian Armed Forces the moment they showed up in the conflict zone in Ukraine.