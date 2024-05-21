MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been collecting evidence of war crimes committed by the Ukrainian authorities and security forces in Donbass since 2014, DPR head Denis Pushilin told TASS.

"Since 2014 we have started to collect facts, evidence and testimonies about the crimes committed by the Kiev regime against the residents of Donbass," Pushilin said in an interview during a tour of the trophy military equipment exhibition at the Poklonnaya Hill memorial in Moscow.

He pointed out that at different stages, various commissions and law enforcement agencies were involved in collecting and documenting evidence. Now all the information has been passed down to the Russian Investigative Committee. Pushilin also emphasized that the regional authorities have tried to appeal to international human rights organizations, but to no avail. Meanwhile, he is confident that all those involved in war crimes against the residents of Donbass will receive the punishment they deserve.