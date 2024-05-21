Press review: Political fallout from Raisi's death and Zelensky's term officially over

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Will Iran's relations with Russia change following President Ebrahim Raisi's death in helicopter crash; Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's term has officially expired; and Taiwan prioritizing defense at home, leaving Ukraine out of the loop. These stories topped Tuesday's newspaper headlines across Russia. RBC: How Iranian president’s death will affect Tehran’s relations with Russia, other countries The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was a major shock to the country and the entire world. On the political front, however, it is unlikely to lead to any serious changes, said experts interviewed by RBC.

Vladimir Sazhin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, points out that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the highest authority in Iran. Yelena Suponina, an expert with the Russian International Affairs Council, in turn, notes that Iranian reformists, who call for democratization, may try to take advantage of the situation to nominate their candidates. However, the position of conservatives is extremely strong and will only get stronger following Raisi’s death. Analysts agree that President Raisi’s death will in no way affect Iran-Russia relations. "The people who have temporarily taken over the positions of the deceased officials support the same policy of close ties with Russia and China," Suponina explained. According to Alexander Maryasov, an expert with the Valdai International Discussion Club and Russia’s former ambassador to Tehran, cooperation between the two countries will grow, in line with the goal set by Iran’s supreme leader. Moscow and Tehran are "in the same boat" due to sanctions pressure and isolation attempts from the US and other Western countries. "In this kind of situation, there’s nothing better than to join forces and step up cooperation," he said. Maryasov believes that Raisi’s death is unlikely to result in an escalation of Iran’s relations with the US and Israel. The diplomat warned against expecting significant changes in the activities of Iran’s proxies in the region, primarily the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which, in his words, will continue to shell Israel’s border areas. "All policy areas - be it foreign, domestic or economic policy - are determined by the Iranian supreme leader and his close circle. So there won’t be any foreign policy changes," Sazhin emphasized. However, Suponina views another round of tensions in the Middle East as inevitable. She predicts that Raisi’s death will not trigger any outbreaks of violence in the near future but will play a role in destabilizing the situation in the region long term. Vedomosti: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s term officially expires Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s five-year term officially expired on May 20 with no election on the horizon in the country. Besides the legal aspect, there’s also a political dimension to the issue of Zelensky’s legitimacy, Vedomosti notes.

The Ukrainian constitution limits Zelensly’s presidential term to five years. However, it also states that the person holding the position continues to exercise the relevant powers until the inauguration of a new president. There is also martial law legislation, under which it is impossible to hold presidential and parliamentary elections as long as martial law is in effect. Martial law does not extend Zelensky’s powers but does cancel any elections, a matter that falls under the authority of the constitutional court, which also determines Zelensky’s domestic legitimacy, said Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. With the presidential election canceled, Zelensky now has limited legitimacy, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine Department at the Institute of CIS Studies, pointed out. Opinion polls show that Zelensky’s approval ratings have been steadily declining. With this in mind, he needs to do everything possible to prove that he is a competent leader, and the upcoming conference on Ukraine in Switzerland will be a good opportunity to change the narrative. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently said that it is up to the Ukrainian legal system to decide on Zelensky’s legitimacy. Given that the statement was made during Putin’s visit to China, Russia’s closest partner, it can be interpreted as a hint for the nations of the Global South not to take Zelensky seriously, Skorikov said. However, Russia and Belarus are the only two countries that could deny Zelensky’s legitimacy. Even pro-Russia countries such as China and Iran are unlikely to make such a move. The West also recognizes Zelensky, so he can be expected to hold on to at least some semblance of legitimacy on the international stage. Still, as regards Zelensky making any agreements, Denisov believes that the framework of future negotiations should be outlined in Russia’s talks with the US, not with Kiev. Izvestia: Taiwan’s defense strategy leaves little room for aid to Ukraine Taiwan has sent over $110 mln in support to Kiev in the two years of the Ukrainian conflict, an official from the island’s Foreign Ministry told Izvestia, with most of the aid being humanitarian assistance. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry reiterated that no military support had been provided to Ukraine even though Taiwan had the right to hand decommissioned military equipment over to allies.

