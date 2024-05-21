German defense minister speaks up against any no-fly zones over Ukraine — agency

BERLIN, May 21. /TASS/. The West has rejected the idea of no-fly zones over Ukraine as it will mean being involved in hostilities, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit came out with similar statements.

"Establishing a no-fly zone over western Ukraine would be akin to participation in war, which is why we are not considering it," Reuters quoted him as saying while visiting Latvia. This way Pistorius commented on the Bundestag discussion about the protection of Ukraine’s airspace. Lawmakers claim that thanks to Western air defense systems deployed along Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia it would be possible to establish a 70-kilometer safe zone.