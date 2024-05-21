Over 20 decisions adopted at SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting — secretary-general

ASTANA, May 21. /TASS/. Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Council approved more than 20 documents at their meeting in Astana, the association's secretary-general Zhang Ming said.

"As a result of the meeting, 22 decisions concerning multilateral cooperation in the political and diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian fields were adopted. The report of the SCO secretary-general on the work of the secretariat for the period from May 2023 to May this year was approved," he said.

According to him, since last July, when the presidency of the organization passed to Kazakhstan, Astana has organized more than 180 events focusing on various areas. "Kazakh partners placed special emphasis on the economic, investment, transportation and cultural and humanitarian spheres during this mission. In our opinion, Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the organization turned out to be very meaningful and interesting. I am confident that with the support of the SCO member states, the Astana Summit will be a success and will give a new impetus to the organization, as well as become another important milestone in its development," Zhang Ming explained.

The SCO secretary-general also noted that Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik attended the meeting of the association's foreign ministers for the first time.

Kazakhstan chairs the Shanghai Cooperation Organization from July 5, 2023 to June 2024. The organization is planning to hold a summit on July 3-4 in Astana.